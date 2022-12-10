Battleship Missouri Memorial honors “Mighty Mo” for Missouri’s dedication to preserving history

Heartland Votes

The Battleship Missouri Memorial, located in Honolulu, Hi, will be unveiling a new plaque onboard the USS Missouri to express their gratitude to the people of Missouri for their continuous contributions that has helped ignite the restoration of America’s last battleship.(Battleship Missouri Memorial)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PEARL HARBOR, Hi. (KFVS) - The Battleship Missouri Memorial, located in Honolulu, Hi, will be unveiling a new plaque onboard the USS Missouri to express their gratitude to the people of Missouri for their continuous contributions that has helped ignite the restoration of America’s last battleship.

The custom, hand-crafted plaque is displayed on the side of Gun Turret 1 for all visitors to see and was made from teak to symbolize the restoration efforts of the teak deck that adorns the entire battleship.

Over the past four years, the people of the State of Missouri have generously supported the “Mighty Mo” by providing $388,000 in funds. Missouri has also been a key partner in leading the efforts in preserving this monumental piece of history. Specifically, the donations have gone directly to restoring the teak deck in need of extensive repair due to wear and tear over several decades.

The “Mighty Mo” continues to draw in visitors from all around the world and is one of Pearl Harbor’s most popular exhibits due to the historic moments that took place onboard.

“A few years ago, I had the honor of touring the USS Missouri and witnessing the living history of the ‘Mighty Mo’, a truly emblematic representation of American freedom and exceptionalism,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. “We appreciate the efforts of the USS Missouri Memorial Association and its partners to preserve America’s last battleship. The State of Missouri is beyond proud to support the restoration and care of the ‘Mighty Mo’ so that her story can continue to be not only told but seen.”

For more information on the USS Missouri Memorial Association’s “All Hands on Deck!” Capital Campaign and how to get involved, please visit USSMissouri.org/donate.

