Heartland Votes

Winners of Cape Girardeau’s 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights announced

The 30th Annual Parade of Lights was Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The 30th Annual Parade of Lights was Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape announced the winners of the 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights.

The winners and categories include:

  • Best Theme: Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In
  • Best Business Appearance: Holloway Carpet One Floor & Home
  • Best Nonprofit Appearance: The Lutheran Home
  • Best Music: Scott County Central Band
  • Best Lighting: CrossRoads Church - Cape Girardeau/Jackson
  • Chairman’s Award: The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group

The 2022 Parade of Lights’ full lineup of entries included participants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses. This year’s theme was “A Very Merry Grinchmas!”

