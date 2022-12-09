Winners of Cape Girardeau’s 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape announced the winners of the 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights.

The winners and categories include:

Best Theme: Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In

Best Business Appearance: Holloway Carpet One Floor & Home

Best Nonprofit Appearance: The Lutheran Home

Best Music: Scott County Central Band

Best Lighting: CrossRoads Church - Cape Girardeau/Jackson

Chairman’s Award: The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group

The 2022 Parade of Lights’ full lineup of entries included participants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses. This year’s theme was “A Very Merry Grinchmas!”

