SIU Carbondale fall commencement Dec. 17

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Carbondale fall commencement will be Saturday, December 17.

According to a release from SIU, more than 900 students will graduate at the Banterra Center.

Commencement begins at 11 a.m.

University leaders say there is not limit on guests, and all seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with no tickets required.

“This is an exciting time for our students and their families,” Chancellor Austin A. Lane said. “Our students imagined a better world and their role in it. They have achieved this milestone through their drive, persistence and hard work. I look forward to personally congratulating them all.”

As of early December, they say 909 candidates for degrees for the fall 2022 semester: 607 for bachelor’s degrees, 231 for master’s degrees, 50 for doctoral degrees, four for law degrees and 17 for associate degrees.

