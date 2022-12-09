Heartland Votes

SEMO University celebrates over 1000 graduates

Southeast Missouri State University will be congratulating 1,071 students on graduation day,...
Southeast Missouri State University will be congratulating 1,071 students on graduation day, hosted at the Show Me Center.((Source: KFVS))
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the fall semester draws to a close, some students will be graduating very soon. Southeast Missouri State University will be congratulating 1,071 students on graduation day.

SEMO will celebrate its fall graduates in two ceremonies on Saturday, December 17. Ceremonies will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

“These are the best events of the year,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “It is such a momentous occasion for students and their families. The entire SEMO community is proud of their accomplishments and looks forward to celebrating with them.”

There will be a commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Southeast professor Dr. Erin Fluegge will serve as the speaker for the 10 a.m. ceremony, and U.S. Senator Roy Blunt will serve as the commencement speaker for the 2 p.m. ceremony. Blunt will be presented with the Vandiver Show Me State Award. Southeast’s Board of Governors approved the conferral of the award during its November meeting in recognition of Sen. Blunt’s public service and commitment to Southeast.

Family and friends who cannot attend the ceremonies in person can view a live stream of all ceremonies.

Commencement Details

10 a.m. Ceremony

  • Harrison College of Business & Computing
  • College of Humanities and Social Sciences
  • Holland College of Arts & Media
  • Speaker: Dr. Erin Fluegge, professor Department of Management

2 p.m. Ceremony

  • College of Education, Health, & Human Studies
  • College of Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics
  • Speaker: Sen. Roy Blunt

Commencement By the Numbers

  • 1,071 Graduates
  • 675 undergraduates
  • 380 master’s graduates
  • 16 specialist candidates
  • 94,564 all-time Southeast graduates
  • 247 students graduating with honors
  • 49 graduating summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade point average)
  • 67 graduating magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 cumulative grade point average)
  • 131 graduating cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative grade point average)
  • 194 students graduating with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average
  • 17 undergraduates
  • 177 master’s and specialist
  • 4 Honors Scholars

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
FILE - This combo of images shows Viktor Bout, left, a suspected Russian arms dealer at the...
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange

Latest News

One month ago, Missouri voters approved amendment three making recreational marijuana legal in...
Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri
Prosecutors in Pemiscot County ask a judge for more time in a Heartland Murder Case
Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County
The investigation continues in Butler County after a deadly officer involved shooting.
Deadly officer involved shooting under investigation in Butler County.
We now know the name of the man killed in another officer involved shooting in Illinois yesterday
ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting