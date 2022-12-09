SEMO University celebrates over 1000 graduates

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the fall semester draws to a close, some students will be graduating very soon. Southeast Missouri State University will be congratulating 1,071 students on graduation day.

SEMO will celebrate its fall graduates in two ceremonies on Saturday, December 17. Ceremonies will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

“These are the best events of the year,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “It is such a momentous occasion for students and their families. The entire SEMO community is proud of their accomplishments and looks forward to celebrating with them.”

There will be a commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Southeast professor Dr. Erin Fluegge will serve as the speaker for the 10 a.m. ceremony, and U.S. Senator Roy Blunt will serve as the commencement speaker for the 2 p.m. ceremony. Blunt will be presented with the Vandiver Show Me State Award. Southeast’s Board of Governors approved the conferral of the award during its November meeting in recognition of Sen. Blunt’s public service and commitment to Southeast.

Family and friends who cannot attend the ceremonies in person can view a live stream of all ceremonies.

Commencement Details

10 a.m. Ceremony

Harrison College of Business & Computing

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Holland College of Arts & Media

Speaker: Dr. Erin Fluegge, professor Department of Management

2 p.m. Ceremony

College of Education, Health, & Human Studies

College of Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics

Speaker: Sen. Roy Blunt

Commencement By the Numbers

1,071 Graduates

675 undergraduates

380 master’s graduates

16 specialist candidates

94,564 all-time Southeast graduates

247 students graduating with honors

49 graduating summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade point average)

67 graduating magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 cumulative grade point average)

131 graduating cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative grade point average)

194 students graduating with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average

17 undergraduates

177 master’s and specialist

4 Honors Scholars

