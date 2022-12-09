SEMO University celebrates over 1000 graduates
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the fall semester draws to a close, some students will be graduating very soon. Southeast Missouri State University will be congratulating 1,071 students on graduation day.
SEMO will celebrate its fall graduates in two ceremonies on Saturday, December 17. Ceremonies will be held at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
“These are the best events of the year,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “It is such a momentous occasion for students and their families. The entire SEMO community is proud of their accomplishments and looks forward to celebrating with them.”
There will be a commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Southeast professor Dr. Erin Fluegge will serve as the speaker for the 10 a.m. ceremony, and U.S. Senator Roy Blunt will serve as the commencement speaker for the 2 p.m. ceremony. Blunt will be presented with the Vandiver Show Me State Award. Southeast’s Board of Governors approved the conferral of the award during its November meeting in recognition of Sen. Blunt’s public service and commitment to Southeast.
Family and friends who cannot attend the ceremonies in person can view a live stream of all ceremonies.
Commencement Details
10 a.m. Ceremony
- Harrison College of Business & Computing
- College of Humanities and Social Sciences
- Holland College of Arts & Media
- Speaker: Dr. Erin Fluegge, professor Department of Management
2 p.m. Ceremony
- College of Education, Health, & Human Studies
- College of Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics
- Speaker: Sen. Roy Blunt
Commencement By the Numbers
- 1,071 Graduates
- 675 undergraduates
- 380 master’s graduates
- 16 specialist candidates
- 94,564 all-time Southeast graduates
- 247 students graduating with honors
- 49 graduating summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade point average)
- 67 graduating magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 cumulative grade point average)
- 131 graduating cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative grade point average)
- 194 students graduating with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average
- 17 undergraduates
- 177 master’s and specialist
- 4 Honors Scholars
