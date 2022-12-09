Heartland Votes

Rain returns Saturday

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/9.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday night will be dry, until after midnight. Showers will spread back into the areas from west to east as we push into the morning hours on Saturday. Mainly light rainfall expected, with a few moderate downpours possible. Rain chances will drop through the late afternoon and evening hours, but light showers and/or drizzle still possible for your Saturday night plans. Sunday clouds will decrease and dry conditions expected. Lows tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 40s and many areas will warm to near 50 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of shooting and killing his father and brother is dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
FILE - This combo of images shows Viktor Bout, left, a suspected Russian arms dealer at the...
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
According to the sheriff’s office, Fischbeck, Jr. is accused of murdering his father, David L....
Farmington, Mo. man accused of murdering father
At Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, manager Sarah Gunther-Jackson said now that...
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/9.
First Alert 4pm forecast on 12/9
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 12/9/2022
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 12/9/2022
Your First Alert morning forecast on 12/9.
First Alert morning forecast 12/9
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast