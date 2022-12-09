Rain returns Saturday

Friday night will be dry, until after midnight. Showers will spread back into the areas from west to east as we push into the morning hours on Saturday. Mainly light rainfall expected, with a few moderate downpours possible. Rain chances will drop through the late afternoon and evening hours, but light showers and/or drizzle still possible for your Saturday night plans. Sunday clouds will decrease and dry conditions expected. Lows tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 40s and many areas will warm to near 50 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.