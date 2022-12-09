Heartland Votes

Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau

A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9.
A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a man was stabbed in the 400 block of North West End.

Officers responded at 1:13 p.m.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the man is being treated by EMTs.

According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, the man had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of shooting and killing his father and brother is dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
FILE - This combo of images shows Viktor Bout, left, a suspected Russian arms dealer at the...
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
According to the sheriff’s office, Fischbeck, Jr. is accused of murdering his father, David L....
Farmington, Mo. man accused of murdering father
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Latest News

We now know the name of the man killed in another officer involved shooting in Illinois yesterday
ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting
Pemiscot County prosecutors won't get extra time to secure witness testimony against Zy'Quan...
Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County
Another accused shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status...
Man accused of killing two women to be back in court
An investigation continues into a deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County
Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County