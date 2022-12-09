Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a man was stabbed in the 400 block of North West End.

Officers responded at 1:13 p.m.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the man is being treated by EMTs.

According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, the man had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.