Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8.

He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted to firing multiple shots into the ground.

The firearm was recovered and the man was taken to jail, pending formal charges.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.