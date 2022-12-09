Heartland Votes

H.S. Tournament basketball scores from Thursday 12/8

H.S. Tournament basketball scores
H.S. Tournament basketball scores(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are high school basketball tournament scores from Thursday night.

SEMO Conference boys tournament

Semifinals

  • Jackson-81
  • Charleston-53
  • NMCC-47
  • Cape Central-49

Lady Devils Invitational

  • 1st Place
    • Oran-46
    • Scott City-42
  • 3rd Place
    • Meadow Heights-49
    • Woodland-32
  • 5th Place
    • Chaffee-45
    • Kelly-34

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
FILE - This combo of images shows Viktor Bout, left, a suspected Russian arms dealer at the...
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 12/8/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 12/8/2022
School officials say 243 stuffed animals were tossed onto the court at the Show Me Center on...
Teddy Bear Toss at SEMO men’s basketball game collects more than 200 stuffed animals
SEMO and SIU Men's basketball teams lose at home
SEMO and SIU Men’s Basketball teams fall at home
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/7/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/7/2022