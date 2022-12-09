H.S. Tournament basketball scores from Thursday 12/8
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are high school basketball tournament scores from Thursday night.
SEMO Conference boys tournament
Semifinals
- Jackson-81
- Charleston-53
- NMCC-47
- Cape Central-49
Lady Devils Invitational
- 1st Place
- Oran-46
- Scott City-42
- 3rd Place
- Meadow Heights-49
- Woodland-32
- 5th Place
- Chaffee-45
- Kelly-34
