Heartland Votes

Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler

A K-9 bloodhound that went missing during a training exercise in has been reunited with its handler. (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) – A K-9 bloodhound that went missing during a training exercise has been reunited with its handler.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Gunner jerked away from his handler and ran into the woods around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Gunner is part of a law enforcement agency in Virginia that was in South Carolina for a training seminar.

Several agencies worked together to help find the missing K-9 that has helped his department in a lot of ways, the sheriff’s office said.

After missing for 25 hours, authorities said Gunner was found Thursday – cold, wet, hungry and tired but in great health.

Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler, he jumped into his arms for a big hug.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of shooting and killing his father and brother is dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
FILE - This combo of images shows Viktor Bout, left, a suspected Russian arms dealer at the...
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
According to the sheriff’s office, Fischbeck, Jr. is accused of murdering his father, David L....
Farmington, Mo. man accused of murdering father
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

In November, Dorian Young made a stop to the Barnett family’s home in east Louisville and was...
UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch
The 30th Annual Parade of Lights was Sunday, November 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Winners of Cape Girardeau’s 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights announced
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
According to a release from SIU, more than 900 students will graduate at the Banterra Center.
SIU Carbondale fall commencement Dec. 17