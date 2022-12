CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup tonight between East Cape, and Gale, Ill.

The crash occurred on Route 3 Southbound on the night of December 8.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities, and no charges were made.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.