First ever Very Merry Holiday Market kicks off this weekend in Marion

MARION, IL. (KFVS) - The Holiday Season is quickly approaching, and one city is working to bring the Holiday spirit to their community. Marion, Ill., is having their first ever Very Merry Holiday Market.

It will be 2 blocks north of the clock on the corner of Market Street and W. Jefferson Street.

“We wanted to have a traditional Christmas market that you see in some of the bigger city’s, Chicago, New York etc,” said Jennifer Olson, Director of Business Development for the City of Marion.

There is expected to be 15 vendors throughout the market, all of which are local.

“We wanted to not only have vendors who have gifts for guys, gift for gals, gifts for your 4 legged friends, but we also wanted to make sure that they did not conflict with any of our retailers who have invested in brick and mortar here,” said Olson.

And one of those vendors is the Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch.

“We have all of our alpaca goods with us. Hand made and socks, scarfs, candles, a little bit of everything we do,” said Judy Hoepker and Morgan Stevenson, owners of Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch.

Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11, you can also meet some of their Alpacas, weather depending. On Saturday they will be out there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. And on Sunday they will be out there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re going to have feed cups for sale for them and they’ll be able to pet them and feed them over the gates,” said Hoepker and Stevenson.

But when asked why they wanted to be apart of the first ever holiday market, Hoepker and Stevenson said they want to see the market and the city grow together.

“I want to see this market come together, I want to see it do well. I love to see the city of Marion and where they have come with this Christmas event, this is our community. We come to Marion all the time,” said Hoepker and Stevenson.

Olson is hoping for everyone to be able to get the Holiday experience they wish for.

“We want them to be excited about being downtown, we want them to have that sort of hallmark Christmas experience. And just doesn’t matter, it’s not really about huts, it’s not really about ice skating, it’s about building what our community wants to see and giving them a reason to be passionate about living in Marion,” said Olson.

The Market is open until 9 p.m. tonight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food trucks, carriage rides and ice skating will also be happening throughout the downtown area.

