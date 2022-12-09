Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Forecast

Morning fog....(some) afternoon sun?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
After a week of cloudy and damp weather, we may actually see a little sunshine today as drier air moves in behind a weak cold front/wind switch.  In the short term,  very dense fog covers much of the region this morning and Fog Advisories are in effect until mid-morning.  Models often are too quick in clearing skies this time of year,  but we’ll be optimistic and hope for at least some partial clearing as we get into the afternoon.  This should help afternoon temps climb to around 60°…a bit cooler northeast and a bit warmer southwest.  Tonight will bring a gradual return of clouds ahead of tomorrow’s system.

The weekend will get off to a wet start as yet another disturbance moves west to east over the region.  Chilly light rain will be most likely in the morning,  tapering off to mainly just a cloudy and damp evening.  Sunday will be dry with (hopefully) partial clearing.  Our next major system is still on track for late Tuesday into Wednesday.  At this point model solutions are still shifting,  but the latest trends are less bullish for severe wx in our area…but do point to thunderstorms and a chance of heavy downpours especially Tuesday night, so stay tuned.

