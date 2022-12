ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals officially announced they signed catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year contract.

That includes a club option for 2028.

A new era begins behind the dish!



The contract was reportedly for $87.5 million.

Contreras, a three-time All-Star, will move from the Cubs to the Cardinals.

