Heartland Votes

Teddy Bear Toss at SEMO men’s basketball game collects more than 200 stuffed animals

School officials say 243 stuffed animals were tossed onto the court at the Show Me Center on Wednesday night, December 7 during halftime of the men’s basketball game.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year.

School officials say 243 stuffed animals were tossed onto the court at the Show Me Center on Wednesday night, December 7 during halftime of the men’s basketball game.

Last year, the Teddy Bear Toss collected 96 toys.

All of the stuffed animals will be donated to Toys for Tots.

