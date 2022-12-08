Heartland Votes

Services planned for 45th anniversary commemoration of ‘77 plane crash

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has announced plans to commemorate the 45th anniversary of a deadly plane crash that killed 29 people, including members of the UE basketball team.

On December 13, 1977, a plane crashed at 7:22 p.m., just 90 seconds after takeoff. The event tragically took all 29 lives on board, including the UE men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew.

To commemorate the 45th anniversary and remember these lives, UE has planned two services on Tuesday, December 13, that are open to the campus community and public.

According to a press release, a daytime service will be held at noon at Memorial Plaza on campus, located directly behind Olmsted Hall. The service will include an invocation and message by Reverend Andy Payton; bagpipes by Tad Dickel, PhD; and the reading of the names of those who tragically passed.

Officials say afterwards, a reception will be held in the Class of 1959 Gallery, located on the second floor of Ridgway University Center. Light refreshments will be served.

They say a evening service, which begins at 7:00 p.m., will be held inside Neu Chapel. Speakers for the evening include Reverend Cynthia Bumb ‘81, Curt Begle ‘99, and Mike Blake, sportscaster.

A moment of silence will also be observed at 7:22 p.m.

Ahead of the anniversary services, the university is inviting the public to stream From the Ashes: The University of Evansville Purple Aces. The documentary, produced and directed by Joe Atkinson, assistant professor of communication, tells the story of the 1977 UE Men’s Basketball team, the crash, and its aftermath. From the Ashes will premiere at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, on the university’s website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Two southeast Missouri schools are calling off classes for the rest of the week because of...
Sickness temporarily closes 2 Heartland schools
Rent One Park has announced the finalists in their search for a new Prospect League baseball...
Rent One Park announces name finalists for new baseball team

Latest News

Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory in the days after an EF4 tornado.
2nd lawsuit filed by 10 former Mayfield candle factory employees
The Alma Schrader choir was in the studio for Heartland News at Noon to sing Christmas carols.
Alma Schrader choir sings in the KFVS studio 12/8
The Alma Schrader 4th grade choir sang Christmas carols during Heartland News at Noon on Dec. 8.
Alma Schrader choir sings in the KFVS studio at noon 12/8 pt. 2
FILE - This combo of images shows Viktor Bout, left, a suspected Russian arms dealer at the...
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange
Olando Sheron was arrested in southern California. He was charged with murder in a the 2019...
Murder trial underway for man accused of shooting, killing another man in Carbondale in 2019