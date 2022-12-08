Services planned for 45th anniversary commemoration of ‘77 plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has announced plans to commemorate the 45th anniversary of a deadly plane crash that killed 29 people, including members of the UE basketball team.

On December 13, 1977, a plane crashed at 7:22 p.m., just 90 seconds after takeoff. The event tragically took all 29 lives on board, including the UE men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew.

To commemorate the 45th anniversary and remember these lives, UE has planned two services on Tuesday, December 13, that are open to the campus community and public.

According to a press release, a daytime service will be held at noon at Memorial Plaza on campus, located directly behind Olmsted Hall. The service will include an invocation and message by Reverend Andy Payton; bagpipes by Tad Dickel, PhD; and the reading of the names of those who tragically passed.

Officials say afterwards, a reception will be held in the Class of 1959 Gallery, located on the second floor of Ridgway University Center. Light refreshments will be served.

They say a evening service, which begins at 7:00 p.m., will be held inside Neu Chapel. Speakers for the evening include Reverend Cynthia Bumb ‘81, Curt Begle ‘99, and Mike Blake, sportscaster.

A moment of silence will also be observed at 7:22 p.m.

Ahead of the anniversary services, the university is inviting the public to stream From the Ashes: The University of Evansville Purple Aces. The documentary, produced and directed by Joe Atkinson, assistant professor of communication, tells the story of the 1977 UE Men’s Basketball team, the crash, and its aftermath. From the Ashes will premiere at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, on the university’s website.

