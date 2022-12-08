SEMO Women’s basketball team defeats Western Illinois
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Basketball team defeated Western Illinois at the Show Me Center on Wednesday, December 7. The final score was 63-55.
The Redhawks were led in scoring by Alecia Doyle with 17 points.
With the win, SEMO improves to 4-5 on the season.
The Redhawks return to action Saturday December 18 at Evansville, In.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.