SEMO Women’s basketball team defeats Western Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Basketball team defeated Western Illinois at the Show Me Center on Wednesday, December 7. The final score was 63-55.

The Redhawks were led in scoring by Alecia Doyle with 17 points.

With the win, SEMO improves to 4-5 on the season.

The Redhawks return to action Saturday December 18 at Evansville, In.

