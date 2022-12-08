SEMO and SIU Men’s Basketball teams fall at home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The SEMO and SIU Men’s basketball teams both lost home games Wednesday night, on December 7.

The Redhawks fell 89-68 at the Show Me Center to Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Salukis were defeated at the Banterra Center 74-71 by Indiana State.

SEMO returns to action on Wednesday, December 14 at Arkansas State.

SIU hosts Alcorn State on Saturday, December 10.

