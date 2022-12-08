Heartland Votes

Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange

FILE - This combo of images shows Viktor Bout, left, a suspected Russian arms dealer at the...
FILE - This combo of images shows Viktor Bout, left, a suspected Russian arms dealer at the criminal court in Bangkok, on Aug. 20, 2010 and WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, right, in a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki, outside of Moscow, Russia, on July 27, 2022. Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong, left, and Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A prisoner serving time in the Heartland is part of the high-profile exchange between the United States and Russia to free WNBA player Brittney Griner.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Thursday, December 8 that Viktor Bout is no longer in custody at the federal prison in Marion, Illinois.

Nicknamed “the Merchant of Death,” Bout was one of the world’s most wanted men before his arrest in 2008.

He spent the last 10 years serving a sentence in Marion, but left the prison on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner as the U.S. released Bout.

The deal was the second in eight months amid tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.

