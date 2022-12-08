Heartland Votes

Paducah approve a resolution charging Commissioner with misconduct over text with racist overtones

Paducah City Hall is located at 300 South 5th Street. (Source: City of Paducah)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners met for more than two hours in closed session on Wednesday, December 7, to discuss issues they say could lead to the discipline or removal of a City Commissioner. They met for another hour and a half on December 15.

They were discussing the Commissioner David Guess and a series of text messages sent to a city employee, which took place on November 8.

The messages were in reference to employees removing political signs from City-owned property. The placement of the signs violated the city’s sign ordinance.

Paducah Mayor George Bray expressed concern over the texts. .

When the board returned to open session, Mayor Bray read a statement describing a portion of the text message conversation saying, “Commissioner Guess made the statements: ‘You got dujan [sic] under control’ and ‘Whitey keeping a black man down.’”

The city released the photo shown below of the text message exchange.

The City of Paducah released this photo they say shows racial overtones in a series of text...
The City of Paducah released this photo they say shows racial overtones in a series of text messages between Commissioner David Guess and a city employee.(Source: City of Paducah)

Dujuan Thomas, an African-American, was a candidate for Paducah City Commissioner.

Mayor Bray went on to say, “The Board of Commissioners believes that any sort of language with racial overtones such as this has no place in our society or with this Commission.”

He stated minority inclusion is a city priority and commissioner undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Thomas also reacted to the text messages.

In an email he said, “This is both sick and sad.”

Bray said the Board of Commissioners is working to come to a conclusion in regards to Guess, which includes the process of removing him from office or “some sort of public censure.”

Commissioner Guess was asked to resign but declined. Instead, the Board of Commissioners approved a solution charging Guess with misconduct.

Commissioner Guess is entitled to a full public hearing before the Board of Commissioners which will be scheduled in the near future.

To view the resolution and its attachments in addition to the signed request for Commissioner Guess’s resignation, you can find it on the City of Paducah website.

