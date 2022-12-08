Heartland Votes

Osmundson Mfg. locating in Graves County, creating 80 jobs

Governor Andy Beshear annouces new facility in Graves County, Ky., that will create 80 quality...
Governor Andy Beshear annouces new facility in Graves County, Ky., that will create 80 quality Kentucky jobs over the coming years.(Gray Media)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Osmundson Mfg. Co. will locate a new facility in Graves County, Ky., with a $12.5M investment that will create 80 quality Kentucky jobs over the coming years.

The company’s investment will include the purchase of nearly 35 acres to construct a 150,000-square-foot facility, which will house two hot production lines and support cold workstations that will produce 20-inch and larger disc blades for both the agriculture and construction industries. Construction on the building is scheduled to begin in 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2025.

Osmundson Mfg. Co.’s investment and planned job creation furthers recent economic momentum in the commonwealth, as the state builds back stronger from the effects of the pandemic.

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $1.5M in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $12.5M and annual targets of:

  • Creation and maintenance of 80 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and
  • Paying an average hourly wage of $36.07 including benefits across those jobs, and an average base pay of $21.74 not including benefits.

In addition, Osmundson Mfg. Co. can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
Two southeast Missouri schools are calling off classes for the rest of the week because of...
Sickness temporarily closes 2 Heartland schools

Latest News

According to the sheriff’s office, Fischbeck, Jr. is accused of murdering his father, David L....
Farmington, Mo. man accused of murdering father
A former correctional officer at a Missouri prison was indicted on a civil rights charge and...
Former Mo. prison guard indicted on civil rights, child porn charges
A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
A deadly officer-involved shooting in Butler County. Three people in all are dead, including...
Officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo