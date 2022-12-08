Murphysboro woman killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows 23-year-old Summer J. Scholz was driving east when she lost control of her car on a curve, crossed the center line and crashed into the front of a semi.

Scholz died at the scene.

It’s not clear if the driver of the semi, a Southhaven, Mississippi man, was hurt in the crash.

Crews with the Jackson County Ambulance Service, Jackson County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

