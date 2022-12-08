Murder trial underway for man accused of shooting, killing another man in Carbondale in 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The trial is underway for a man accused of murder in a 2019 shooting.

According to online court records, the trial for Olando Terrel Sheron began on December 5.

Sheron was arrested in southern California in October 2021 on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Keon Lavonte Cooper in November 2019.

Previously in October 2019, Sheron had been acquitted in the 2016 shooting death of Jay Harris in Sikeston, Mo.

According Chief Jim McMillen with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Sheron also goes by the aliases “Orlando” and “TJ.”

