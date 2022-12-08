Heartland Votes

Murder trial underway for man accused of shooting, killing another man in Carbondale in 2019

Olando Sheron was arrested in southern California. He was charged with murder in a the 2019...
Olando Sheron was arrested in southern California. He was charged with murder in a the 2019 shooting death of Keon Cooper in Carbondale, Ill.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The trial is underway for a man accused of murder in a 2019 shooting.

According to online court records, the trial for Olando Terrel Sheron began on December 5.

Sheron was arrested in southern California in October 2021 on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Keon Lavonte Cooper in November 2019.

Previously in October 2019, Sheron had been acquitted in the 2016 shooting death of Jay Harris in Sikeston, Mo.

According Chief Jim McMillen with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Sheron also goes by the aliases “Orlando” and “TJ.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Two southeast Missouri schools are calling off classes for the rest of the week because of...
Sickness temporarily closes 2 Heartland schools
Rent One Park has announced the finalists in their search for a new Prospect League baseball...
Rent One Park announces name finalists for new baseball team

Latest News

FILE - This combo of images shows Viktor Bout, left, a suspected Russian arms dealer at the...
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange
A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7.
Murphysboro woman killed in crash
Paducah City Hall is located at 300 South 5th Street. (Source: City of Paducah)
Board to decide on removing Paducah Commissioner from office over text with racist overtones
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects