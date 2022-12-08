More than 600 less fortunate Southern Illinois children to get Christmas gifts thanks to organization

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Hundreds of Southern Illinois children will be getting gifts again this year thanks to a charitable organization.

Thousands of gifts filled up a room at John A. Logan College where volunteers with the Poshard Foundation filled bags with gifts.

The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children is giving three gifts to more than 600 hundred abused, abandoned, or neglected children for Christmas.

“These children, when they have something under the tree it’s going to bring smiles to their faces,” Poshard Foundation for Abused Children Director Jo Poshard said. “That’s important. The needs all year long are critically important. We have children who are not sleeping in beds or sleeping on floors.”

Volunteers started gathering these gifts in August. They range from toys to books, blankets and more.

“We have children out there who are happy with a new pair of pajamas or a couple small toys. That means the world to them,” Poshard said. “So, whatever we can do, we’re happy to do it. Our donors and supporters have been wonderful. I want to thank them for their generosity.”

Multiple organizations and businesses throughout the area came together to support the Poshard Foundation and their efforts to provide for the children this Christmas.

“They do great things for the community, great things for the children in need and we’re happy to be here today to help support their cause,” Ameren Illinois South Region Electric Operations Director Jason Klein said.

Tina Gibbs is the Community Relations Executive with Ameren Illinois. She said it’s nice to see so many people from the community come together to help out this cause.

“That’s one thing that Southern Illinois is great about is supporting those in need,” Gibbs said. “Corporations like Ameren Illinois and others step up and make sure those things are supported. We always want to give back to the communities that we live and work in and this is one of the ways that we can do that.”

The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children works with various agencies throughout the southernmost 12 counties in Ill. to identify the children in need.

The children will receive their gifts so they can have presents to open on Christmas Day.

