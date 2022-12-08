Interactive dashboard launched to show data of pregnancy-associated deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy, making Missouri rank 44th in maternal mortality. To teach people about maternal mortality, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is launching the first statewide, interactive dashboard to display data from 2017-2019.

Titled the Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review dashboard, it summarizes three years of date from the state Maternal Mortality Review Committee. The data from the Committee highlights the information aiding in comprehension in the following:

· Two leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths are mental health conditions and cardiovascular disease.

· The majority of all maternal deaths occur in the time period between 43 days to one year postpartum.

Paula Nickelson is the acting director for the the Missouri DHSS. Nickelson says that by increasing awareness of what can cause maternal mortality and how to support new mothers, such deaths and dangers can be prevented.

“Focusing on increasing awareness of new mothers’ needs and providing postpartum care are a few factors that can impact another new mother from becoming a mortality statistic,” said Nickelson. “With the dashboard, DHSS is hoping to further awareness, discussions and the need to improve obtainable resources for mothers to prevent these tragic deaths.”

The United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality among 11 developed nations. Additionally, Black women are more than three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

The PAMR Board continues to review cases and provide recommendations for prevention. You can view the online PAMR dashboard and the latest PAMR annual report at Health.Mo.Gov/Data/Pamr. Women’s health resources supported by DHSS can be located at health.mo.gov/WomensHealth.

