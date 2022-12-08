Hospitals across the Heartland are swamped with flu, Covid, and RSV patients

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some hospitals across the Heartland reaching full capacity. Not just Covid cases. The Flu and RSV also overwhelming some emergency rooms and clinics.

Besides the illnesses, staffing shortages also creating problems. Infection prevention nurse, Eric Slaughter says the Missouri Delta Medical Center admitted more flu patients than they have in the past three years.

“The most flu patients we’ve had so far this year at one time was 10. We’ve been bursting at the scenes with over 30 Covid patients during this pandemic so we have learned how to handle that and how to handle the string that comes with being pushed to capacity,” Slaughter said.

The Missouri Hospital association says hospitalization is higher than expected. How do we curb the illness? Slaughter says people should get vaccinated.

“With all the family gatherings that’ll be coming up with the holidays and everything unfortunately it’s gonna continue to be a catalyst that kind of keeps them numbers elevated at least into January,” Slaughter said

But what can you do if you end up getting the flu? This intense early flu season has also increased the demand for antiviral medications.

