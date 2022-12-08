Heartland Votes

Hospitals across the Heartland are swamped with flu, Covid, and RSV patients

Some Hospitals across the Heartland reaching full capacity. Not just Covid cases. The flu and RSV also overwhelming some emergency rooms and clinics
By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some hospitals across the Heartland reaching full capacity. Not just Covid cases. The Flu and RSV also overwhelming some emergency rooms and clinics.

Besides the illnesses, staffing shortages also creating problems. Infection prevention nurse, Eric Slaughter says the Missouri Delta Medical Center admitted more flu patients than they have in the past three years.

“The most flu patients we’ve had so far this year at one time was 10. We’ve been bursting at the scenes with over 30 Covid patients during this pandemic so we have learned how to handle that and how to handle the string that comes with being pushed to capacity,” Slaughter said.

The Missouri Hospital association says hospitalization is higher than expected. How do we curb the illness? Slaughter says people should get vaccinated.

“With all the family gatherings that’ll be coming up with the holidays and everything unfortunately it’s gonna continue to be a catalyst that kind of keeps them numbers elevated at least into January,” Slaughter said

But what can you do if you end up getting the flu? This intense early flu season has also increased the demand for antiviral medications.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on...
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot...
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say

Latest News

Today SIH announced 76 positions within senior leadership, management and corporate services...
SIH announces workforce reduction
Some Hospitals across the Heartland reaching full capacity. Not just Covid cases. The flu and...
Flu cases on the rise
Rent One Park has announced the finalists in their search for a new Prospect League baseball...
Finalists for a new Prospect League baseball team name
On December 7, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol. Parson proclaimed...
Missouri Governor makes December Christmas Tree Month