Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns to downtown Cape Girardeau Friday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual toy drive returns to downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 9.
The 20th Annual Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Nineteen bands will perform at a dozen downtown venues taking part in the event.
There will also be food provided by Smoking Brothers BBQ available at the KC Hall.
Admission to the event is $10 or a new, unwrapped toy.
People can also attend by wearing a 2022 Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash t-shirt.
All of the money and toys donated will be given to Toys for Tots.
Happy Slapowitz’ Toy Bash has raised more than $550,000 in toys and cash since its inception in 2002, according to the event’s website.
Venues and artists include:
Hot Shots
- The Lonely Ones
- Chris Welch
Port Cape
- Grand Opening
21 Taps
- Scatterguns
- Guy Morgan
- The Haddonfields
Rude Dog Pub
- Sam and Jess
- The Modeans
- Grassfed Funk
Shakers
- Logan Barnhill
Le Lounge
- The Feels
Papa Mojo’s
- Jarrek Stone
- Soopa Squad
Coin-Op Cantina
- Logan Chapman
Spectrum Record Lounge
- Cochise County
Blue Diamond
- PFR
- Community Sadness
Ebb and Flow
- Spacers
The Library
- Double Take
