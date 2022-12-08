Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns to downtown Cape Girardeau Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual toy drive returns to downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 9.

The 20th Annual Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Nineteen bands will perform at a dozen downtown venues taking part in the event.

There will also be food provided by Smoking Brothers BBQ available at the KC Hall.

Admission to the event is $10 or a new, unwrapped toy.

People can also attend by wearing a 2022 Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash t-shirt.

All of the money and toys donated will be given to Toys for Tots.

Happy Slapowitz’ Toy Bash has raised more than $550,000 in toys and cash since its inception in 2002, according to the event’s website.

Venues and artists include:

Hot Shots

The Lonely Ones

Chris Welch

Port Cape

Grand Opening

21 Taps

Scatterguns

Guy Morgan

The Haddonfields

Rude Dog Pub

Sam and Jess

The Modeans

Grassfed Funk

Shakers

Logan Barnhill

Le Lounge

The Feels

Papa Mojo’s

Jarrek Stone

Soopa Squad

Coin-Op Cantina

Logan Chapman

Spectrum Record Lounge

Cochise County

Blue Diamond

PFR

Community Sadness

Ebb and Flow

Spacers

The Library

Double Take

