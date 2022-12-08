Heartland Votes

Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns to downtown Cape Girardeau Friday

The 20th Annual Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The 20th Annual Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.(KFVS)
By Michale Johnson and Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual toy drive returns to downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 9.

Nineteen bands will perform at a dozen downtown venues taking part in the event.

There will also be food provided by Smoking Brothers BBQ available at the KC Hall.

Admission to the event is $10 or a new, unwrapped toy.

People can also attend by wearing a 2022 Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash t-shirt.

All of the money and toys donated will be given to Toys for Tots.

Happy Slapowitz’ Toy Bash has raised more than $550,000 in toys and cash since its inception in 2002, according to the event’s website.

Venues and artists include:

Hot Shots

  • The Lonely Ones
  • Chris Welch

Port Cape

  • Grand Opening

21 Taps

  • Scatterguns
  • Guy Morgan
  • The Haddonfields

Rude Dog Pub

  • Sam and Jess
  • The Modeans
  • Grassfed Funk

Shakers

  • Logan Barnhill

Le Lounge

  • The Feels

Papa Mojo’s

  • Jarrek Stone
  • Soopa Squad

Coin-Op Cantina

  • Logan Chapman

Spectrum Record Lounge

  • Cochise County

Blue Diamond

  • PFR
  • Community Sadness

Ebb and Flow

  • Spacers

The Library

  • Double Take

