Heartland Votes

Guitar gifted by Marie Antoinette up for auction

A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.
A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.(Aguttes Auction House)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A guitar thought to have belonged to Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for up to $84,000 at auction later this week.

A French auction house lists the late 18th century “Trianon Guitar” as a rare type of instrument created in Paris around 1775.

An expert with the auction house said the guitar is exquisite aesthetically and technical, calling it a “treasure of refinement.”

The auction house notes there is no documentation accompanying it.

Based on historical documents, however, the instrument is believed to be a gift from the last queen of France before the French revolution to a marquise in her inner circle.

The instrument was preserved by the marquise’s descendants.

It’s on display in France until Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on...
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot...
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize. He is wanted by the Douglas...
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
Authorities in Washington State say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash.
30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got tip about Colorado nightclub shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest
Volunteers gather gifts as part of the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children's annual toy...
More than 600 less fortunate Southern Illinois children to get Christmas gifts thanks to organization