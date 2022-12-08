Gov. Beshear discusses 1-year anniversary of Mayfield tornado during Team Kentucky Update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed the one-year anniversary of the Mayfield tornado during Thursday’s Team Kentucky Update.

The governor spoke on Thursday morning, December 8 at the Capitol.

The December tornado was one of the deadliest tornadoes in the commonwealth’s history, taking the lives of 81 Kentuckians.

“While our state’s bright future is on the horizon, we still have work to do to rebuild Western Kentucky; but we are strong,” Governor Beshear said. “These tornadoes destroyed so much, but we have proven that while we may get knocked down, no natural disaster can break us.”

He said since the tornado on December 10, 2021, western Kentucky has received more than $31.8 million in federal assistance, as well as more than $59.8 million to support local businesses and $42 million in Western Kentucky SAFE Act funds.

According to the governor’s office, private insurance groups have also paid nearly $500 million to those insured.

Regarding the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, he said they have received more than 150,000 donations totaling more than $52.3 million.

In the beginning, he said the money paid for each victim’s funeral. Funds were then given to insured and uninsured homeowners, renters and local farmers who were hurt by the destruction of the Mayfield Grain Co.

The fund also pledged $16 million to build 300 homes in the area.

According to the governor’s office, currently, 40 families have received keys to a new home built in cooperation with Homes and Hope, Habitat for Humanity and the Fuller Center on Housing.

Additional funding provided assistance for unmet needs like ongoing home repairs, as well as appliance and vehicle repair.

On Thursday, the governor also announced more than $1.4 million in awards from the Western Kentucky SAFE Fund, including:

$1.2 million to the City of Mayfield for non-FEMA eligible debris removal

More than $205,000 to the Marshall County Fiscal Court, which includes over $155,000 for the required local match for FEMA projects and $50,000 to help ease strained fiscal liquidity

Eastern Kentucky has received more than $15 million in SAFE fund payments, and western Kentucky has received more than $43 million in SAFE funds to help support these communities.

During the briefing, the governor also provided updates on economic development progress in the state, an increase in skilled trades licensing, the Clean Water Program, affordable health care coverage and more.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.