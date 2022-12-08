Friday will be mainly dry, but rain returns Saturday

Mainly dry, but cloudy skies expected this evening and overnight. Patchy dense fog possible by daybreak on Friday. There is a small chance for a few showers early Friday, but then clouds will decrease through the day. That will allow for some warmer temperatures! Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. More rain arrives late Friday night into Saturday. Widespread showers expected through the day Saturday, with drier conditions expected by Saturday night. Sunday looks dry too!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.