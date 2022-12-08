Heartland Votes

Former Mo. prison guard indicted on civil rights, child porn charges

A former correctional officer at a Missouri prison was indicted on a civil rights charge and...
A former correctional officer at a Missouri prison was indicted on a civil rights charge and charges of child pornography.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A former correctional officer at a Missouri prison was indicted on a civil rights charge and charges of child pornography.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri, the indictment states Carl Hart, 36, of Farmington, was a corrections officer at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre at the time of the alleged assault.

On October 28, 2021, according to the indictment, Hart “deprived an inmate of the right to be free from unreasonable force by assaulting him while he did not pose a threat to anyone.”

The indictment stated the inmate was injured.

It also stated Hart had child pornography around April 21, 2018 and June 29, 2022.

He is also facing three child pornography charges in St. Francois County Circuit Court.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Krug is prosecuting the case.

