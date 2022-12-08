Heartland Votes

Flu Medicine Shortage

If you are someone who gets the flu, there's a chance you might not be able to find the medicine for it
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While flu cases are on the rise, the high demand is making it harder to get anti-viral medicine, according to Catherine Heaton with Broadway Pharmacy.

The American Health Society’s website shows Tamiflu or Oseltamivir is in shortage.

In regard to many pharmacies being out of anti-viral medicine, Catherine Heaton said, “Luckily for us, we have a secondary wholesaler that we can get some right now, so we have been able to keep it in stock. We have patients calling desparetely how to find it, we have doctors that instead of electronically prescribing they’re giving them paper prescriptions and to go find it.”

To find more information about the shortage, visit: Drug Shortage Detail: Oseltamivir Oral Suspension and Capsules (ashp.org)

