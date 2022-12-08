First Alert Thursday Outlook

A soggy start to the day with a large area of light to moderate rain moving west to east over the region. Some fog is possible too with a warm front just to our south. Rain should start to move out from west to east by mid-day, although it will remain cloudy, cool and damp this afternoon and evening. Late tonight one more shot of widely showers is looking likely likely with the actual cold front/wind switch…and then we’ll finally dry out tomorrow. We’re still rooting for some rare sunshine on Friday, though there is a question as to how quickly we’ll be able to clear from west to east.

Friday’s dry weather won’t last long, as another shot of rain is likely on Saturday. Once again this looks to be a moderate cool rain event, with maybe an inch or so of rainfall possible. Behind this system we do get at least one dry but cool weekend day, with partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Our next major weather make is still on track for the middle of next week as a deep upper trough approaches from the west. Heavy downpours and strong storms still look possible especially late Tuesday or Tuesday night. SPC is already watching this system.

