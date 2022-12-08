Heartland Votes

First Alert: Soggy start today, more rain possible tonight

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/8
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Light to moderate widespread rain is moving through the Heartland.

Some fog is also possible with a warm front just to our south.

Rain should start to move out of the region by mid-day, but it will remain cloudy, cool and damp this afternoon and evening.

Late tonight there is another shot of widely showers with a cold front and wind shift. Chances are slight.

Friday, there could be some sunshine as the Heartland gets a brief break from rainfall.

More rain is likely Saturday.

An inch or so of rainfall is possible.

Sunday is looking dry with partly cloudy skies.

We are keeping a close eye on our next major system on track for the middle of next week.

Heavy downpours and strong storms are looing possible, especially late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A man is dead after pointing a rifle at the deputy in Carbondale, Ill. The man was shot after...
Carbondale man dead after stand off with police
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Two southeast Missouri schools are calling off classes for the rest of the week because of...
Sickness temporarily closes 2 Heartland schools
Rent One Park has announced the finalists in their search for a new Prospect League baseball...
Rent One Park announces name finalists for new baseball team

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking rain on Thursday
Highs today will be mainly in the 50s, except around 60 in the Bootheel and Tennessee.
First Alert: Dry today ahead of more rain, thunderstorms
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Outlook