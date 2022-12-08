First Alert: Soggy start today, more rain possible tonight

(KFVS) - Light to moderate widespread rain is moving through the Heartland.

Some fog is also possible with a warm front just to our south.

Rain should start to move out of the region by mid-day, but it will remain cloudy, cool and damp this afternoon and evening.

Late tonight there is another shot of widely showers with a cold front and wind shift. Chances are slight.

Friday, there could be some sunshine as the Heartland gets a brief break from rainfall.

More rain is likely Saturday.

An inch or so of rainfall is possible.

Sunday is looking dry with partly cloudy skies.

We are keeping a close eye on our next major system on track for the middle of next week.

Heavy downpours and strong storms are looing possible, especially late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

