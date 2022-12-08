Farmington, Mo. man accused of murdering father

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Farmington man is accused of killing his father.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, the county prosecuting attorney filed formal charges against 33-year-old David Leroy Fischbeck, Jr.

He was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action and is being held on no bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fischbeck, Jr. is accused of murdering his father, David L. Fischbeck, Sr., at the family home on Wednesday, December 7.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.