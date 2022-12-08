Heartland Votes

Farmington, Mo. man accused of murdering father

According to the sheriff’s office, Fischbeck, Jr. is accused of murdering his father, David L. Fischbeck, Sr., at the family home on Wednesday, December 7.(St. Francois County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Farmington man is accused of killing his father.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, the county prosecuting attorney filed formal charges against 33-year-old David Leroy Fischbeck, Jr.

He was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action and is being held on no bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fischbeck, Jr. is accused of murdering his father, David L. Fischbeck, Sr., at the family home on Wednesday, December 7.

