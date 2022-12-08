Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded to the 1700 block of AA Highway around 2:08 p.m. on Thursday, December 8 for a report of numerous shots fired in and around a home in residential area.

He said neighbors were concerned about the well-being of those in a home.

When deputies arrived, they were confronted by an armed subject. They fired at the suspect, killing him.

According to Dobbs, further investigation revealed two other people dead inside the home who were victims of apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave.

The investigation has since been handed over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers is on the scene.

