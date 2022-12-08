Heartland Votes

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.

A deadly officer-involved shooting in Butler County. Three people in all are dead, including the suspect.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded to the 1700 block of AA Highway around 2:08 p.m. on Thursday, December 8 for a report of numerous shots fired in and around a home in residential area.

He said neighbors were concerned about the well-being of those in a home.

When deputies arrived, they were confronted by an armed subject. They fired at the suspect, killing him.

According to Dobbs, further investigation revealed two other people dead inside the home who were victims of apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave.

The investigation has since been handed over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers is on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
Two southeast Missouri schools are calling off classes for the rest of the week because of...
Sickness temporarily closes 2 Heartland schools

Latest News

According to the sheriff’s office, Fischbeck, Jr. is accused of murdering his father, David L....
Farmington, Mo. man accused of murdering father
A former correctional officer at a Missouri prison was indicted on a civil rights charge and...
Former Mo. prison guard indicted on civil rights, child porn charges
Governor Andy Beshear annouces new facility in Graves County, Ky., that will create 80 quality...
Osmundson Mfg. locating in Graves County, creating 80 jobs
A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
Lawyers announce new legal action on behalf of some of the victims who were working in a candle...
MCP Lawsuit