Heartland Votes

City of Mt. Vernon to hold ribbon cutting for opening of South 44th St. at Mateer Dr.

According to a release from the city of Mount Vernon, engineering for this project began in...
According to a release from the city of Mount Vernon, engineering for this project began in 2019, with the construction of the first phase of this project being awarded to Shores Builders in fall 2021. Construction began in May 2022.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The city is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of South 44th Street and Mateer Drive.

The ribbon cutting will be Friday, December 9 at 3 p.m.

According to a release from the city, engineering for this project began in 2019, with the construction of the first phase of this project being awarded to Shores Builders in fall 2021. Construction began in May 2022.

In addition to road construction, the city said water and sewer utilities were installed.

“The Council and I have been focused on infrastructure and traffic flow improvement,” Mayor John Lewis said in the release. “South 44th Street from Route 15 to this new construction was done in 2019 as well as North 44th Street improvements. We are excited to open this section of the road to eliminate the South 44th Street dead end. The estimated cost of the whole project is about $5.6 million with this first phase coming in at $1.8 million. It’s exciting to be able to see this improvement and know that it will also help with some of the traffic congestion at 42nd and Broadway and we’re looking forward to completing the second phase.”

The city said this is the first phase of a larger project to finish construction of the South 44th Street to Heritage Drive, and to improve Mateer Drive, Ilberry Street and Heritage Road from 44th Street to 42nd Street.

Engineering for the second and final phase is finished and waiting for final funding so they can get bids for construction.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
Two southeast Missouri schools are calling off classes for the rest of the week because of...
Sickness temporarily closes 2 Heartland schools

Latest News

At Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, manager Sarah Gunther-Jackson said now that...
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
The 20th Annual Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns to downtown Cape Girardeau Friday
Stephen Scott, 30 of O'Fallon, Missouri, is charged with two counts first degree murder in...
Man accused of shooting, killing two women in Butler County
School officials say 243 stuffed animals were tossed onto the court at the Show Me Center on...
Teddy Bear Toss at SEMO men’s basketball game collects more than 200 stuffed animals
Three Butler County Deputies are on Paid administrative leave following a deadly officer...
Deadly officer involved shooting, two bodies found inside home