Heartland Votes

Christmas gifts giving to kids affected by Marshall County tornado last year

God's Pit Crew delivers toys for tornado-affected west Kentucky families
God's Pit Crew delivers toys for tornado-affected west Kentucky families(Kentucky Dream Center)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN, Ky. (KFVS) - After a deadly tornado impacted multiple counties in Western Kentucky last year, those in Marshall County are remembering the families affected. To assist those still recovering, Christmas gives will given to children affected by the twister.

Hosted on Saturday, December 10, there will be an event called “HOPE: An Anniversary Observance.” The observance is held by Marshall County’s Long Term Recovery Group. After the observance, a reception will immediately follow, and each affected child will receive a gift.

The event is thanks to the combined partnership of The Kentucky Dream Center, Marshall County’s LTRG, 2-time Grammy Award winning Christian music artist Jason Crabb, renowned Pastor and author Jentezen Franklin, and disaster relief group God’s Pit Crew. Christina Garrott, Executive Director of the Kentucky Dream Center, says she is happy to be a part of helping affected families during the holiday season.

“We are honored to play a part in providing joy this Christmas season to our beloved tornado-affected Marshall County families”, said Garrott. “It’s an incredible blessing that so many people have stepped up to love on this community. Without our relief partners and incredible volunteers, none of this would be possible.”

Saturday’s observance will be held at Jonathan Creek Conference Center 3043 Beal Rd. in Hardin, Ky., at 1:00 p.m. To make sure your child can get a gift, you can register your child for the reception. For more information or to find out how you can help Kentucky Dream Center or the Marshall County LTRG, please visit www.kentuckydreamcenter.org or https://www.mcrecovery.net.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
Two southeast Missouri schools are calling off classes for the rest of the week because of...
Sickness temporarily closes 2 Heartland schools

Latest News

According to the sheriff’s office, Fischbeck, Jr. is accused of murdering his father, David L....
Farmington, Mo. man accused of murdering father
A former correctional officer at a Missouri prison was indicted on a civil rights charge and...
Former Mo. prison guard indicted on civil rights, child porn charges
Governor Andy Beshear annouces new facility in Graves County, Ky., that will create 80 quality...
Osmundson Mfg. locating in Graves County, creating 80 jobs
A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at a Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
A deadly officer-involved shooting in Butler County. Three people in all are dead, including...
Officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo