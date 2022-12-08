Christmas gifts giving to kids affected by Marshall County tornado last year

HARDIN, Ky. (KFVS) - After a deadly tornado impacted multiple counties in Western Kentucky last year, those in Marshall County are remembering the families affected. To assist those still recovering, Christmas gives will given to children affected by the twister.

Hosted on Saturday, December 10, there will be an event called “HOPE: An Anniversary Observance.” The observance is held by Marshall County’s Long Term Recovery Group. After the observance, a reception will immediately follow, and each affected child will receive a gift.

The event is thanks to the combined partnership of The Kentucky Dream Center, Marshall County’s LTRG, 2-time Grammy Award winning Christian music artist Jason Crabb, renowned Pastor and author Jentezen Franklin, and disaster relief group God’s Pit Crew. Christina Garrott, Executive Director of the Kentucky Dream Center, says she is happy to be a part of helping affected families during the holiday season.

“We are honored to play a part in providing joy this Christmas season to our beloved tornado-affected Marshall County families”, said Garrott. “It’s an incredible blessing that so many people have stepped up to love on this community. Without our relief partners and incredible volunteers, none of this would be possible.”

Saturday’s observance will be held at Jonathan Creek Conference Center 3043 Beal Rd. in Hardin, Ky., at 1:00 p.m. To make sure your child can get a gift, you can register your child for the reception. For more information or to find out how you can help Kentucky Dream Center or the Marshall County LTRG, please visit www.kentuckydreamcenter.org or https://www.mcrecovery.net.

