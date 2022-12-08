Heartland Votes

Carbondale man dead after stand off with police

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is dead after pointing a rifle at the deputy in Carbondale, Ill. The man was shot after refusing to drop the weapon.

On December 7, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Devils Fork Road in Carbondale.

Upon arrival, the Deputy encountered a male subject who began to approach as he exited his patrol vehicle. While approaching, the man held a rifle as he walked towards the Deputy. After being ordered the drop the rifle multiple times, the man pointed the weapon at the deputy and continued approaching him.

The deputy discharged his weapon and the man was pronounced deceased on scene. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich voiced regret for a lost life but was grateful the Deputy was safe.

“While any loss of life is unfortunate, we are grateful for the professionalism and safety of our Deputy who survived this incident given this unthinkable situation,” Sheriff Diederich said.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family. This is an ongoing investigation, and will be updated when more information becomes available.

