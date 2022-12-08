Board to decide on removing Paducah Commissioner from office over text with racist overtones

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners met for more than two hours in closed session on Wednesday, December 7, to discuss issues they say could lead to the discipline or removal of a City Commissioner.

They were discussing the Commissioner David Guess and a series of text messages sent to a city employee, which took place on November 8.

The messages were in reference to employees removing political signs from City-owned property. The placement of the signs violated the city’s sign ordinance.

Paducah Mayor George Bray expressed concern over the texts. .

When the board returned to open session, Mayor Bray read a statement describing a portion of the text message conversation saying, “Commissioner Guess made the statements: ‘You got dujan [sic] under control’ and ‘Whitey keeping a black man down.’”

The city released the photo shown below of the text message exchange.

The City of Paducah released this photo they say shows racial overtones in a series of text messages between Commissioner David Guess and a city employee. (Source: City of Paducah)

Dujuan Thomas, an African-American, was a candidate for Paducah City Commissioner.

Mayor Bray went on to say, “The Board of Commissioners believes that any sort of language with racial overtones such as this has no place in our society or with this Commission.”

He stated minority inclusion is a city priority and commissioner undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Thomas also reacted to the text messages.

In an email he said, “This is both sick and sad.”

Bray said the Board of Commissioners is working to come to a conclusion in regards to Guess, which includes the process of removing him from office or “some sort of public censure.”

The board is expected to take up the case at their next meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 15.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.