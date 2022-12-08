2nd lawsuit filed by 10 former Mayfield candle factory employees

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ten former employees injured or killed while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 10, 2021 tornado filed a “mass action” lawsuit on Thursday, December 8.

The second lawsuit alleges that Mayfield Consumer Products, owner of the large candle factory that was destroyed in the tornado, and Supervisor Justin Bobbitt are liable.

They allege false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violation of Kentucky statutory law.

According to a release from the Amos Jones Lawfirm, this lawsuit mirrors the one filed by eight other living former co-employees who had already sued MCP in March 2022.

That class action lawsuit is pending in federal court in Paducah, who they say is still deciding preliminary motions, and those eight plaintiffs were named in this mass action proceeding.

The attorneys explained this new lawsuit, while not a class action, has a total of 18 named plaintiffs.

According to the release, in June 2022, a federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation conducted by the Kentucky Workplace Safety cabinet resulted in $40,000 in fines against MCP and corrective action due to numerous safety violations.

On November 18, former MCP employees filed a “Charge Against Employer” targeting MCP at the National Labor Relations Board.

They said that filing alleged, “The employer is continuously retaliating against us in denying, abridging, and/or obstructing workers’ compensation benefits because we participated in an OSHA investigation that led to fines for many violations… On 11/17, a collection agency attacked us for payback.”

Nine people died after an EF4 tornado demolished the factory.

