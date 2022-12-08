18-year-old makes court appearance; charged with murder in connection with shooting after Caruthersville H.S. football game
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Prosecutors in Pemiscot County asked a judge for more time in a Heartland murder case.
Zy’Quan Williams appeared in court on Thursday morning, December 8.
He’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting after a high school football game in Caruthersville in September.
Prosecutors asked for more time to subpoena a witness to appear in court.
Williams’ attorney objected to the request and the judge set a new court date for December 19.
Williams’ attorney also requested bond, which the judge denied.
