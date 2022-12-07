W. Independence to Strawberry Ln. closed in Jackson due to gas leak

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - West Independence to Strawberry Lane is closed due to a natural gas leak.

According to Jackson Fire Rescue on Facebook, the gas leak is at the intersection of North Farmington and West Independence.

As of 3 p.m., West Independence was closed to Strawberry Ln.

They asked people to avoid this area as emergency crews and utility crews are on scene.

Jackson R-2 schools were notified to reroute traffic to and from the schools.

