Heartland Votes

W. Independence to Strawberry Ln. closed in Jackson due to gas leak

As of 3 p.m., Jackson Fire Rescue reported West Independence was closed to Strawberry Ln.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - West Independence to Strawberry Lane is closed due to a natural gas leak.

According to Jackson Fire Rescue on Facebook, the gas leak is at the intersection of North Farmington and West Independence.

As of 3 p.m., West Independence was closed to Strawberry Ln.

They asked people to avoid this area as emergency crews and utility crews are on scene.

Jackson R-2 schools were notified to reroute traffic to and from the schools.

