W. Independence to Strawberry Ln. closed in Jackson due to gas leak
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - West Independence to Strawberry Lane is closed due to a natural gas leak.
According to Jackson Fire Rescue on Facebook, the gas leak is at the intersection of North Farmington and West Independence.
As of 3 p.m., West Independence was closed to Strawberry Ln.
They asked people to avoid this area as emergency crews and utility crews are on scene.
Jackson R-2 schools were notified to reroute traffic to and from the schools.
