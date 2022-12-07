Tracking rain on Thursday

Rain will start pushing into the Heartland overnight tonight and most of the Heartland will be under rain by daybreak on Thursday. Light rain with a few pockets of moderate rainfall will be likely through the morning hours on Thursday. Drier weather will work into much of the area by the afternoon and evening hours, but the clouds will hang tough. On Friday, clouds will decrease through the day and temperatures will warm up. In fact, many areas will see highs near 60 by Friday afternoon. More rainfall pushes into the Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks mainly dry if you are making weekend plans.

