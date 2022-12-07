Tamiflu shortage impacting pharmacies in the Ozarks

OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Flu cases are exploding. And a common medicine to make the symptoms less severe and speed recovery are hard to find.

Pharmacies across the nation are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu. It is happening at pharmacies in the Ozarks.

“We’ve definitely seen more scripts for the Tamiflu this year, and we just haven’t been able to get the product,” said Matt Mcmitt, Battlefield Pharmacy.

McMitt says there are a lot more prescriptions going out this year and says if you can’t get ahold of it remember the basics like staying hydrated and resting up. He says you also need to keep an eye on what your insurance covers.

“A lot of the insurances don’t want to cover the brand name, which is why everybody is looking for the generic because it’s definitely a lot more affordable,” said McMitt.

A family in West Plains shared the frustration of searching for Tamiflu.

“We had trouble getting Tamiflu and the capsule,” said Jessica Thornsberry. “It was absolutely stressful. I have one son who we try to do preventative measures with because he has asthma.”

Thornsberry says she called every pharmacy in town before finally finding some Tamiflu.

“The biggest thing is don’t panic because there may be a few other options depending on insurance coverage,” said McMitt. “Talk with your pharmacist or provider because we can figure out what might work for you.”

If you still need to get your flu vaccine, click HERE for dates and times.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.