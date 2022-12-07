Some southern Ill. residents will temporarily not be able to dial 911 from landline due to repair work
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Due to repair work, some people in southern Illinois will not be able to dial 911 from a landline temporarily.
According to a release from the Saline-Gallatin County 911 director, Frontier Communications notified 911 agencies of an emergency fiber optic circuit repair that is scheduled from midnight Wednesday, December 7 to 6 a.m. Thursday.
This repair work will cause landline phones in these areas or telephone prefixes to not be able to dial 911:
- 265 - New Haven
- 962 - Omaha
- 272 - Ridgway
- 269 - Shawneetown
- 273 - Eldorado
- 252/253 - Harrisburg
- 647 - Boughton
- 378 - Norris City
- 643 - McLeansboro
- 262 - Mt. Carmel
- 943 - Lawrenceville
They said anyone with a Frontier landline phone that has an emergency in one of the prefixes should call 911 from a cell phone during that time.
