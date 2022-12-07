Some southern Ill. residents will temporarily not be able to dial 911 from landline due to repair work

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Due to repair work, some people in southern Illinois will not be able to dial 911 from a landline temporarily.

According to a release from the Saline-Gallatin County 911 director, Frontier Communications notified 911 agencies of an emergency fiber optic circuit repair that is scheduled from midnight Wednesday, December 7 to 6 a.m. Thursday.

This repair work will cause landline phones in these areas or telephone prefixes to not be able to dial 911:

265 - New Haven

962 - Omaha

272 - Ridgway

269 - Shawneetown

273 - Eldorado

252/253 - Harrisburg

647 - Boughton

378 - Norris City

643 - McLeansboro

262 - Mt. Carmel

943 - Lawrenceville

They said anyone with a Frontier landline phone that has an emergency in one of the prefixes should call 911 from a cell phone during that time.

