Some southern Ill. residents will temporarily not be able to dial 911 from landline due to repair work

Those with a Frontier landline experiencing an emergency in the area where crews will be...
Those with a Frontier landline experiencing an emergency in the area where crews will be repairing the fiber optic lines should call 911 with a cell phone.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Due to repair work, some people in southern Illinois will not be able to dial 911 from a landline temporarily.

According to a release from the Saline-Gallatin County 911 director, Frontier Communications notified 911 agencies of an emergency fiber optic circuit repair that is scheduled from midnight Wednesday, December 7 to 6 a.m. Thursday.

This repair work will cause landline phones in these areas or telephone prefixes to not be able to dial 911:

  • 265 - New Haven
  • 962 - Omaha
  • 272 - Ridgway
  • 269 - Shawneetown
  • 273 - Eldorado
  • 252/253 - Harrisburg
  • 647 - Boughton
  • 378 - Norris City
  • 643 - McLeansboro
  • 262 - Mt. Carmel
  • 943 - Lawrenceville

They said anyone with a Frontier landline phone that has an emergency in one of the prefixes should call 911 from a cell phone during that time.

