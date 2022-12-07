SIH announces workforce reductions; 76 positions to be eliminated or reorganized

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare announced Wednesday, December 7 that 76 positions would be eliminated or reorganized.

They said the positions are within senior leadership, management and corporate services and include 33 vacant positions that will not be filled. It does not include direction patient care positions.

According to a release from the health care provider, the changes come amid “the ongoing upheaval impacting the nation’s hospitals and healthcare systems.”

“Everyone involved in this decision understands the personal toll on those affected and the blow this has on the entire SIH family,” SIH President and CEO Rex Budde said in the release. “People are the reason for our success. This decision was not made lightly; it was truly a last resort.”

According to SIH, it will provide displaced team members with severance packages, benefits counseling and appointments with recruiters to review and apply for other internal job postings.

In the release, SIH said it projected operational losses of $89 million at the starts of its current fiscal year. That loss is now forecasted at $50 million.

“SIH faces a budget shortfall which exceeds our achievements, as well as unprecedented uncertainty in the overall healthcare environment. The workforce reduction will bring costs closer in line with revenue projections in order for us to continue our mission of providing care to all people in the communities we serve,” Budde added.

Based in Carbondale, SIH serves southern Illinois with four hospitals, a cancer center, trauma center and more than 40 outpatient and specialty practices.

