Sickness temporarily closes 2 Heartland schools

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Two Heartland schools are calling off classes for the rest of the week because of illness.

According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, several students, faculty and staff have called out sick.

In a Facebook post, Doniphan school leaders said, “Sickness has hit our district hard.”

Doniphan schools will be closed from Wednesday, December 7 through Dec. 9.

Students will return to the classroom on Monday, Dec. 12.

The district says all students will receive AMI assignments while they are out of school, which should be completed and returned on Monday.

During the temporary closure, the district says all the buildings and classrooms will be sanitized and disinfected.

Richland R-1 School District leaders report they too are seeing “excessive illness.”

The district has also called off classes from Wednesday, Dec. 7 through Dec. 9.

