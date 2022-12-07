Semi hauling animal fat overturns, blocks roadway overnight

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews spent several hours overnight clearing a crash site blocking U.S. 62/Blandville Road crash in western McCracken County.

The crash happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, immediately east of the Canadian National Railroad overpass.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Terry Bright, of Springfield, Missouri, was driving a semi-tractor trailer when the rig veered off the roadway, hit a culvert and flipped.

The sheriff’s office said Bright was trapped in the semi and suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

Crews were able to remove him from the rig and take him to a local hospital.

U.S. 62/Blandville Road was closed several hours to allow crews to free Bright, remove the semi-tractor trailer and clear the crash site.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the semi was hauling animal fat used in manufacturing dog food, which took time to upright and remove the rig.

The roadway reopened shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

West McCracken/Concord Fire Department and McCracken County DES stayed on scene until the semi-tractor trailer was removed by Lent’s Towing.

