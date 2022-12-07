Salvation Army remembers last year’s violent tornado in Western Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Almost a full year ago, Mayfield, Ky., faced a violent tornado that killed 57 people, the deadliest in Kentucky’s history. Ever since, Mayfield has been working towards rebuilding, along with the help of the Salvation Army.

After the tornado hit on the night of December 10, the local Salvation Army Service unit sprung into action. Emergency Disaster Services responded approximately 20 minutes after the tornado had passed through. Captain Lisa Good recalls the night and the days following the deadly twister. She said it was a very emotional time for the people of Mayfield.

“The next several days consisted of serving meals and loving on survivors, trying to figure out who was still missing, trying to find people housing, and just dealing with life essentials in the moment. Not to mention it was right before Christmas. People lost their families, their house, their Christmas, and their joy. It was very emotional,” Captain Good said.

In Paducah, Lieutenants David and Brittney Donegan had a similar recollection of the events of the night. They were immediately called to action after the storm had passed. Lieutenant David Donegan says the impact on the church members was hard to see.

“We immediately went during the storm to be there to comfort and pray with our church members as they received the devastating news about loved ones. As a pastor it is tough because you see the hurt in the eyes of the people you see day in and day out, the people you care most about,” said Lieutenant Donegan.

After the Paducah Corps finished their Angel Tree program that December, they converted their warehouse into a food service location and a service center that provided financial assistance to anyone who needed help. They served Christmas dinner to 540 people and provided Christmas gifts to 847 children that would not have had Christmas.

Within days, The Salvation Army Southern Territory had deployed an Incident Management Team for their response. The IMT consisted of mobile kitchen units, a command post, warehouse space with a logistics and warehouse manager, and volunteers, staff, and officers to execute the Army’s disaster response plan. For the next 28 days, The Salvation Army served 19,372 meals, 11,232 drinks, 14,414 snacks, and conducted 2,535 emotional and spiritual care contacts with survivors. Approximately $200,000 worth of gift cards were also distributed to survivors.

Since that initial response of providing food and hydration, the Salvation Army has stayed in the area, providing long term care to meet any needs that other agencies, such as FEMA, are unable to meet. So far, The Salvation Army has provided nearly $100,000 worth of long-term recovery assistance to tornado survivors. If you are a survivor with an unmet need and would like to request assistance from The Salvation Army, you can call (502) 612-2722.

To make a financial gift to support The Salvation Army’s disaster relief effort, go to helpsalvationarmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). One-hundred percent of designated disaster donations go to direct services for survivors and first responders.

