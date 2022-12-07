Heartland Votes

Salvation Army remembers last year’s violent tornado in Western Kentucky

Almost a full year ago, Mayfield, Ky., faced a violent tornado that killed 57 people, the...
Almost a full year ago, Mayfield, Ky., faced a violent tornado that killed 57 people, the deadliest in Kentucky’s history. Ever since, Mayfield has been working towards rebuilding, along with the help of the Salvation Army.(Source: KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Almost a full year ago, Mayfield, Ky., faced a violent tornado that killed 57 people, the deadliest in Kentucky’s history. Ever since, Mayfield has been working towards rebuilding, along with the help of the Salvation Army.

After the tornado hit on the night of December 10, the local Salvation Army Service unit sprung into action. Emergency Disaster Services responded approximately 20 minutes after the tornado had passed through. Captain Lisa Good recalls the night and the days following the deadly twister. She said it was a very emotional time for the people of Mayfield.

“The next several days consisted of serving meals and loving on survivors, trying to figure out who was still missing, trying to find people housing, and just dealing with life essentials in the moment. Not to mention it was right before Christmas. People lost their families, their house, their Christmas, and their joy. It was very emotional,” Captain Good said.

In Paducah, Lieutenants David and Brittney Donegan had a similar recollection of the events of the night. They were immediately called to action after the storm had passed. Lieutenant David Donegan says the impact on the church members was hard to see.

“We immediately went during the storm to be there to comfort and pray with our church members as they received the devastating news about loved ones. As a pastor it is tough because you see the hurt in the eyes of the people you see day in and day out, the people you care most about,” said Lieutenant Donegan.

After the Paducah Corps finished their Angel Tree program that December, they converted their warehouse into a food service location and a service center that provided financial assistance to anyone who needed help. They served Christmas dinner to 540 people and provided Christmas gifts to 847 children that would not have had Christmas.

Within days, The Salvation Army Southern Territory had deployed an Incident Management Team for their response. The IMT consisted of mobile kitchen units, a command post, warehouse space with a logistics and warehouse manager, and volunteers, staff, and officers to execute the Army’s disaster response plan. For the next 28 days, The Salvation Army served 19,372 meals, 11,232 drinks, 14,414 snacks, and conducted 2,535 emotional and spiritual care contacts with survivors. Approximately $200,000 worth of gift cards were also distributed to survivors.

Since that initial response of providing food and hydration, the Salvation Army has stayed in the area, providing long term care to meet any needs that other agencies, such as FEMA, are unable to meet. So far, The Salvation Army has provided nearly $100,000 worth of long-term recovery assistance to tornado survivors. If you are a survivor with an unmet need and would like to request assistance from The Salvation Army, you can call (502) 612-2722.

To make a financial gift to support The Salvation Army’s disaster relief effort, go to helpsalvationarmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769). One-hundred percent of designated disaster donations go to direct services for survivors and first responders.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch, D’Ereck Whitney was found guilty late on...
Man found guilty of murder in 2018 Sikeston shooting
According to Cape Girardeau police, 21-year-old Austin G. Hengst was charged with first-degree...
Man accused of breaking into Cape Girardeau home with gun arrested
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot...
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’
The two responders shown here are the ones who we are remembering.
Community in mourning after the deaths of two first responders

Latest News

To celebrate the holiday season, the 4th Annual Lights Parade comes to Cairo, Ill., this weekend.
4th Annual Lights Parade coming to Cairo, Ill.
Tyson L. Abraham is accused of biting and attempting to bite two Cape Girardeau Police officers...
Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer
Rent One Park has announced the finalists in their search for a new Prospect League baseball...
Rent One Park announces name finalists for new baseball team
Crews spent several hours overnight clearing a crash site blocking U.S. 62/Blandville Road...
Semi hauling animal fat overturns, blocks roadway overnight