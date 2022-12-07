Paducah police investigating shots fired downtown

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating shots fired downtown early Sunday morning, December 4.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, they were notified around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday about an incident that happened at 2:30 a.m.

A witness told officers that as a bar in the 400 block of Broadway was closing and its patrons were leaving, a car drove past going the wrong way on Broadway. They said a male passenger fired shots from a pistol into the air and the car left the area.

Detectives determined the car was a white Toyota Camry driven by a female. They say the it was reported stolen and has a Texas license plate NPN6352.

Anyone with information on the incident or who has information about the car is asked to call the Paducah Police Department Support Services Division at 270-444-8553 or the police department’s main line at 270-444-8550.

You may also leave an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

